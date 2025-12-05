DP Floor Leader Apologizes Over Free Hotel Stay, Pledges Immediate Refund

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-ki apologized Tuesday over allegations that he received a high-end hotel accommodation from Korean Air, saying the incident was inappropriate regardless of the circumstances.In a statement released to the media, Kim said he would immediately return the lodging fee and promised to exercise greater caution in his conduct going forward.He added that the actual room rate varied significantly, explaining that the current listed price for the stay, including breakfast for two, was in the low-to-mid 300-thousand won range per night.The apology followed a report by Hankyoreh detailing social media messages between a former aide to Kim and a Korean Air official discussing the provision of a hotel stay last November.According to the report, the aide mentioned that Kim appeared to have received a KAL Hotel accommodation and was interested in staying in a royal suite, with reservations later confirmed for a two-night stay.Kim previously served on the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, which oversaw issues related to the Korean Air–Asiana Airlines merger, raising questions over potential violations of the anti-graft law.