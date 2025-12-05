Ruling Party Introduces Bill to Get Tougher on Online Smears; Opposition Launches Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

A Democratic Party bill to stop the distribution of false information online has been introduced to the plenary at the National Assembly, and the main opposition has launched a filibuster in protest.The bill to revise the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, introduced Tuesday, aims to prohibit the circulation of false or fabricated information that infringes upon another person’s personality rights or property rights, or undermines the public interest, with the intent to cause harm or obtain unfair gains.The bill also provides for punitive damages as high as five times the actual damages incurred, for media outlets or YouTubers that deliberately distribute illegal, false or fabricated information to obtain unfair gains.Those convicted of defamation based on true information with the intention of harming someone’s reputation could face up to three years in prison or be fined up to 30 million won, or about 20-thousand U.S. dollars.The main opposition People Power Party began a filibuster, saying the bill seriously infringes on freedom of expression.As a motion to end a filibuster can be put to a plenary vote 24 hours after it begins with support from at least three-fifths of sitting lawmakers, the bill is expected to pass Wednesday.