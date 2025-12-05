Menu Content

Economy

Gov't Targets $70 Billion in K-Consumer Goods Exports by 2030

Written: 2025-12-24 09:23:00Updated: 2025-12-24 09:31:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled a plan to cultivate premium consumer goods companies capable of competing with global brands, with the goal of boosting K‑consumer goods exports to 70 billion U.S. dollars by 2030.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced the initiative Wednesday during a meeting of economy‑related ministers chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yoon‑cheol.

The plan focuses on fostering “K‑premium consumer goods companies,” noting that many South Korean brands enjoy strong recognition at home but still lack visibility in global markets.

Officials said that although South Korea’s annual exports are expected to surpass 700 billion U.S. dollars for the first time this year, outbound shipments remain heavily concentrated in a few markets, including the United States and China, and overly reliant on key items such as semiconductors and automobiles.

To address these structural issues, the government plans to diversify exports by promoting K‑consumer goods such as K‑food and K‑beauty as new growth engines, tapping into the global popularity of K‑culture.
