Catholic and Protestant Leaders Deliver Christmas Messages

Written: 2025-12-24 10:33:38Updated: 2025-12-24 15:32:15

Catholic and Protestant leaders in South Korea delivered Christmas messages on Wednesday, urging people to show greater compassion to people going through tough times.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon‑taick of the Archdiocese of Seoul expressed hope that the grace of Christmas will reach the most remote and darkest places first.

Chung said reaching out to the lonely and those in pain is the way to encounter the infant Jesus, and he urged people to take the first step in offering love.

The archbishop added that even small acts of kindness can rekindle the light of Christmas amid today’s darkness.

Kim Jeong‑seok, president of the United Christian Churches of Korea, said Christmas centers on Jesus Christ entering the world in the lowest of places to renew humanity, and he conveyed warm comfort to those who feel alone or are quietly waiting for help.

Rev. Park Seung‑ryeol, general secretary of the National Council of Churches in Korea, said the church will stand with suffering neighbors in faith and obedience to God.

Park said the church will listen to faint voices buried in silence and vowed to continue pursuing reconciliation and peace despite deep divisions.
