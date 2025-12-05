S. Korea, U.S. to Pursue Standalone Pact on Nuclear-Powered Subs

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington are pursuing a standalone agreement to cooperate on nuclear-powered submarines, and a U.S. delegation is set to visit early next year to start working-level talks.National security adviser Wi Sung-lac announced the plans Wednesday upon returning from a weeklong trip to the U.S., Canada and Japan that included meetings in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.Wi said the two sides followed up on the security agreements mentioned in a joint fact sheet released last month, based on the outcome of President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in late October.Wi told reporters the two sides agreed that a standalone deal is necessary, stressing he’d reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to nuclear nonproliferation during discussions on uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.He added that South Korea plans to secure low-enriched uranium at levels below 20 percent to fuel the nuclear-powered submarines, and said highly enriched uranium is not under consideration.