Prime Minister Pledges State Compensation for Victims in Humidifier Disinfectant Case

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has spoken out on the Reckitt Benckiser humidifier disinfectant scandal of the 2010s, calling it a “social disaster” and promising a new compensation system that takes the state’s responsibility into account.Kim made the remarks at a meeting of the National Policy Coordination Council at the government complex in Sejong City on Wednesday, noting that a Supreme Court ruling in June recognized the state’s liability in the case.The prime minister offered his deep condolences and an apology to the more than six-thousand victims and their families, acknowledging that they endured years of suffering and anxiety.Kim said the government will move toward a compensation framework grounded in state responsibility and will provide tailored support throughout the victims’ lives, part of an effort to regain the public’s trust through the coordinated efforts of all ministries.Addressing a series of recent data breaches, the prime minister said the government will push for the swift passage of urgent legislation, including the introduction of punitive fines for companies that fail to protect customers’ information.