Police Again Question Unification Church Leader, Ex-Second-in-Command over Lobbying Allegations

Written: 2025-12-24 14:47:37Updated: 2025-12-24 14:56:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have again questioned Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and the church’s former second-in-command Yun Young-ho over political lobbying allegations.

A special team under the National Police Agency visited the Seoul Detention Center, where both Han and Yun are currently detained, and started the interrogations at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The two allegedly provided tens of millions of won in cash and luxury brand watches to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, ex-ruling Democratic Party Rep. Lim Jong-seong and former conservative United Future Party Rep. Kim Gyu-hwan between 2018 and 2020.

Investigators previously grilled Yun, Han and Chun about the allegations, and the latest rounds of questioning are thought to have centered on a special briefing document containing thousands of pages detailing key church matters.

The names of the politicians suspected of receiving the gifts are reportedly mentioned several times in the document.

Meanwhile, the police also began questioning Song Kwang-seok, another former ranking church official accused of serving as a communication channel between the church and political figures.
