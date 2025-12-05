Nat'l Security Adviser: Best Not to Show Signs of Confusion Within Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says he believes it is best not to display signs of confusion to other countries with regard to differences in opinion over North Korea-related policy between the foreign ministry and unification ministry.Wi made the remark on Wednesday in a news conference held in Seoul upon his return from a weeklong trip to the U.S., Canada and Japan.He said Washington and Tokyo are aware of the slight differences of view between the two ministries, adding that at times the two allies had asked which ministry's position reflects the South Korean government's view.Wi said coordinating views in the National Security Council is key, adding that it is essential to take the direction that is set based on the coordinated opinions.Saying President Lee Jae Myung had sorted out many matters, Wi vowed to coordinate and integrate the opinions of various government agencies via NSC discussions in a bid to disclose a united government voice.Wi's comments come amid a mismatch within the administration over how to address North Korea issues.Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has called for a dovish approach to Pyongyang's denuclearization and the downsizing of Seoul and Washington's joint military drills as leverage while Wi and figures who value Seoul's alliance with Washington are advocating denuclearization and maintaining joint exercises at their current scale.