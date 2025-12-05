Gov’t Downplays Concerns on Mandatory Facial Recognition to Activate Cellphones

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has dismissed concerns about a program to make facial recognition mandatory for anyone wanting to activate a new cellphone, saying there is no risk of personal information being leaked.The Ministry of Science and ICT revealed its stance in a briefing on Wednesday, a day after implementing the new program on a trial basis.The program requires people getting new phones to scan their faces using PASS, an identification app developed by the nation’s top three carriers that is used by many public agencies.The ministry said mobile carriers compare an ID photo to a user’s facial features in real time to verify whether the ID holder is seeking to activate a new phone.The ministry apparently was emphasizing that all biometric data, including facial image data, is erased once the person’s identity is confirmed, thus dismissing woes that it is separately stored or saved.The ministry said it is thoroughly reviewing the possibility of leaks or exposure of personal information, adding that it will consult with an information protection agency to inspect the security of its facial recognition system if deemed necessary.The government plans to operate the program on a trial basis for three months before introducing it across all mobile phone subscription channels on March 23.The measure is intended to prevent people from setting up illegal burner phones and using them for criminal activities.