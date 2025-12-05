Special Team Indicts Ex-Pres. Yoon, Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun over Alleged Illegal Polling

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee indicted her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and power broker Myung Tae-kyun over allegations that Yoon illegally received results of pollings conducted by Myung's firm.In a press notice on Wednesday, the team said it brought a fresh indictment against Yoon, which is his seventh since last year's martial law action, and an indictment without detention for Myung. Both stand accused of violating the Political Funds Act.Yoon stands accused of colluding with his wife to receive the polling results from Myung valued at 270 million won, or around 185-thousand U.S. dollars free of charge between June 2021 and March 2022. Myung is accused of providing the pollings.The former first lady was indicted on the same charge in August and awaits a ruling in the first trial set for January 28.The special team, however, did not include charges concerning allegations that Yoon and his wife meddled in the People Power Party(PPP) election nominations to give candidacy to former Rep. Kim Young-sun in the 2022 by-election in return for Myung's polling.If the team fails to reach a decision on those charges before its term ends on Sunday, further investigation would be conducted by the National Office of Investigation.