Cold Snap Expected for Christmas Day, Snow Expected Along West Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies will persist nationwide tonight ahead of a cold snap on Christmas Day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, clear skies are expected for most regions Thursday, but snow or rain will linger along the northern East Sea coast of Gangwon until the morning, while snow or rain is expected to spread to western Chungcheong, Jeolla, and Jeju from the afternoon.Through Friday, snowfall is forecast to reach three to over ten centimeters along the west coast of Honam and southern North Jeolla, with one to five centimeters in western Chungcheong, Gwangju, and western South Jeolla.Morning temperatures will fall sharply, with Seoul dropping to minus three degrees Celsius and nationwide lows ranging from minus eight to three degrees Celsius, around four to seven degrees lower than today.Daytime highs in Seoul will hover at around minus one degree Celsius and many central regions will stay below freezing throughout the day.Strong winds will drop feels-like temperatures, and cause high waves of two to five meters across all waters.