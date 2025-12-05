Seoul City Bus Union Announces Full Strike on Jan. 13 Over Wage Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s bus drivers have announced they will launch a full-scale strike on January 13 after failing to narrow differences with management over ordinary wage calculations.The Seoul City Bus Workers’ Union on Wednesday accused bus operators and the Seoul city government of breaking a promise to engage in good-faith negotiations, arguing that unpaid wages confirmed by court rulings are being withheld under the pretext of a pending Supreme Court appeal.Union leaders said management’s proposed ten percent hourly wage increase effectively amounts to a pay cut, as courts and labor authorities have already recognized a higher adjustment based on the inclusion of bonuses in ordinary wages.They added that if unpaid wages are settled in line with court decisions and labor standards orders, the union is open to flexible talks on wage increases for 2025 based on public-sector benchmarks.Bus operators are countering that a broader wage hike would place an excessive financial burden on the city, which runs the bus system under a quasi-public model, estimating additional annual costs of around 150-billion won if union demands are fully accepted.This marks the union’s third strike notice this year following earlier warnings in May and November, though it did not carry out walkouts on those occasions.