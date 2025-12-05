KCNA: N. Korean Leader Oversees Test Fire of New Anti-Air Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media say the country has test-fired a new anti-air missile at a site near its east coast under the guidance of national leader Kim Jong-un.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that Kim oversaw the first test carried out to assess the tactical and technical features of the high-altitude long-range anti-air missile system being developed by the Missile General Bureau.The report said the missiles hit and destroyed a simulated target in the air from 200 kilometers away.The KCNA said the latest test is part of the regular activities of the Missile General Bureau and anti-aircraft weapons systems research centers under the bureau on advancing anti-air defense measures.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected the launch of several missiles from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province around 5 p.m. Wednesday, adding that it believes they were surface-to-air missiles.The JCS said it had detected signs of a possible launch in advance and prepared accordingly, adding that the missiles’ specifications are currently under analysis by the South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities.