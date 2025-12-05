Churches Hold Services to Mark Christmas Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Churches across the nation have held services to mark Christmas Day.At Myeongdong Cathedral on Thursday, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon‑taick of the Archdiocese of Seoul celebrated Christmas Mass.The archbishop prayed for God’s grace and peace to descend on all people in abundance.A number of Protestant organizations also celebrated the birth of Jesus at Christmas services, with the United Christian Churches of Korea expressing hope that love will be born again and relationships restored wherever there is hatred and division.The National Council of Churches in Korea conveyed a message for all who walk toward the light even in darkness, saying, “May God’s grace be upon them.”President Lee Jae Myung issued a Christmas message on his social media account, saying the true meaning of Christmas is the life of Jesus Christ, who walked with those suffering in the darkest places.He then vowed to do his best to make sure the people feel warmth and hope in their everyday lives in the new year.