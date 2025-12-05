Top Office Convenes Emergency Meeting on Christmas Day to Address Coupang Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office called for an emergency Christmas Day meeting on Thursday to devise measures to tackle Coupang’s massive personal data leak.The meeting is set to be chaired by Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom with the heads of related government agencies in attendance, including those from the science ministry, the Personal Information Protection Commission, the Korea Media and Communications Commission and the Fair Trade Commission.Officials from investigative authorities such as the Korean National Police Agency will be there too.The foreign minister and officials from the National Security Office are also on the list of participants, as the emergency gathering is set to touch on allegations that the e-commerce giant lobbied U.S. government and political figures.Some observers say officials who handle foreign affairs were included in the meeting to enhance coordination among agencies, amid suggestions that the alleged lobbying might affect bilateral trade between South Korea and the U.S.