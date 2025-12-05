Menu Content

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Attracts Record Number of Visitors in 2025

Written: 2025-12-25 14:39:36Updated: 2025-12-25 14:48:53

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Attracts Record Number of Visitors in 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art has welcomed more than three-point-37 million visitors this year, the highest annual total since the museum opened.

The museum announced Wednesday that its visitor count surpassed the figure as of December 20, marking an increase of roughly 15 percent over last year.

Visitors in their 20s and 30s accounted for 63-point-two percent of the total. 

Among those in their 20s and 30s, 73 percent were women.

Foreign visitors numbered 213-thousand-249, making up six-point-three percent of total attendance. 

Visitors from the United States accounted for 28-point-four percent of all visitors, followed by those from European nations at 27 percent, China at 17-point-eight percent and Japan at nine-point-four percent.

The museum also reported 400-thousand new members this year, a 16-point-one percent increase from last year. 

In addition, the museum’s social media following has surpassed one-point-52 million, with more than 310-thousand Instagram followers alone.

Museum director Kim Sung-hee said the museum will continue to present quality exhibitions next year and strengthen cooperation with communities beyond the metropolitan area so that more people can enjoy culture as part of their everyday lives.
