Hanwha: Preparations Underway to Build US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Subs at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Photo : YONHAP News

Hanwha says it has already launched preparations to build nuclear-powered submarines and other vessels required by the U.S. Navy at its shipyard in the city of Philadelphia.Tom Anderson, president of U.S. shipbuilding at Hanwha Defense USA, revealed the information during a news conference at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard on Monday, saying the shipyard has key strengths in realizing the joint production of nuclear-powered submarines together with South Korea, which he called the United States’ strongest ally.Anderson said the preparatory work includes securing personnel, improving production efficiency, facility investment and technology transfer.On the question of when the production of nuclear-powered submarines will begin, Anderson said that depends on how Seoul and Washington cooperate on the matter.Anderson stressed that the Hanwha Philly Shipyard has the ability to build nuclear-powered submarines without being confined to specific models.A Hanwha official clarified later that Anderson meant American nuclear-powered submarines will be built at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard, while South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines will be built at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.Anderson’s comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy’s new frigates will be built in cooperation with Hanwha.