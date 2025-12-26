Coupang Claims Ex-Employee Saved Data from Only 3,000 Customers, Denies External Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

E‑commerce giant Coupang says it has identified a former employee as the person behind a recent data breach and secured all related devices, adding that its investigation found no evidence of any external data transfer.In a press release issued Thursday, the company said the former employee accessed information on about 33 million customers but saved data from only around three-thousand accounts.Coupang said the stored information included names, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses and limited order details, but that no payment data, login credentials or personal customs clearance numbers were accessed.The company said it obtained a statement from the individual confirming the data was not shared externally, adding that reviews by three overseas cybersecurity firms supported that account.Coupang also reported that it has turned over the individual’s statement and related devices to government authorities and recovered a laptop the former employee discarded in a nearby stream after media reports surfaced.The company said it will soon announce a compensation plan for affected customers and will cooperate fully with the ongoing government investigation.The Ministry of Science and ICT said Coupang’s claims still require verification and have yet to be confirmed by the joint public‑private investigation team.