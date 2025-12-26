Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Temperatures Drop Nationwide Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave is expected to intensify on Friday, with temperatures dropping further from the previous day and advisories in effect across much of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows fell by eight to 12 degrees Celsius from Thursday, while daytime highs will range from minus seven to plus four degrees nationwide — about four to six degrees lower than a day earlier. Seoul is set to reach a high of minus four degrees.Many central regions are likely to remain below freezing throughout the day.Skies will be mostly clear nationwide, though rain or snow is expected along the western coast of Jeolla Province in the morning and on Jeju Island through the afternoon.Snow is expected to pile up to more than 15 centimeters in Jeju’s mountainous areas, more than ten centimeters along the western coast of Jeolla Province and between one and five centimeters in Gwangju, western South Jeolla and the western coast of South Chungcheong Province.