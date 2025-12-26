Gov’t Elevates Coupang Data Leak Task Force to Deputy Prime Minister Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to elevate its investigation into the Coupang personal data breach by placing its response team in the hands of a deputy prime minister.The decision was made Thursday during an emergency Christmas Day meeting of senior officials from related ministries and agencies convened by the presidential office.In the meeting, chaired by presidential policy chief Kim Yong‑beom, the government agreed to upgrade the current pan‑government task force, which is now headed by the second vice minister of science and ICT, by turning its leadership over to the deputy prime minister for science and technology.The government said data breaches involving major platform companies such as Coupang have a significant impact on daily life, adding that it will prepare comprehensive institutional reforms to prevent harm to consumers.The meeting also reviewed the panel’s progress to date, outlined future plans, and discussed measures to strengthen consumer protection and prevent secondary damage related to the Coupang data leak.