Asiana Airlines Says Personal Data of 10,000 Employees Leaked, Customer Data Unaffected

Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines, the nation’s second‑largest carrier, said the personal information of about ten thousand employees and partner‑company staff was leaked in a suspected hacking attack, though customer data was not affected.According to industry sources on Thursday, the carrier issued an emergency internal notice around 2:30 p.m. alerting employees to the breach.In the notice, Asiana said an external hacking attempt the previous day involved unauthorized access to an overseas server, which then allowed hackers to enter its intranet system, Telepia.The leaked information included names, phone numbers and email addresses of Asiana employees and partner‑company staff, including call‑center workers. Encrypted passwords, employee ID numbers, departments and job titles were also compromised.The airline stressed that no customer information was affected.An Asiana Airlines official said the company immediately blocked the illegal access route after detecting the breach and notified employees and relevant authorities. The official added that the airline has implemented protective measures, including changing system administrator accounts and passwords.