Authorities Warn AI Virus 10 Times More Infectious This Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Gyeonggi Province, prompting renewed warnings about the rapid spread of the virus this winter.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for Avian Influenza said Thursday that the H5N1 strain was detected at a farm in Pyeongtaek raising 250‑thousand layer hens.The latest case marks the 22nd outbreak of highly pathogenic AI at poultry farms nationwide this winter and the third straight day the virus has been confirmed at egg‑laying hen farms, following cases in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, on Tuesday and in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.According to the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, an assessment of the H5N1 strain found it to be more than ten times more infectious than in previous years.The headquarters warned that the disease could spread with virus quantities ten times smaller than before, stressing the need for stricter quarantine measures, including thorough disinfection and tighter controls on farm access.