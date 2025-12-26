'No Other Choice' Opens Early in 5 US Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes‑winning director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy "No Other Choice" opened in limited release in five U.S. cities on Christmas Day.Neon, the film’s U.S. distributor, announced on its website and social media that the movie is now playing in select theaters and will expand to a nationwide release in January.A promotional poster shared by Neon said the film is currently screening in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.Hollywood outlet Deadline highlighted "No Other Choice" as one of the low‑budget and independent titles opening in the United States over the Christmas holiday.The outlet noted that after premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the film went on to win the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, while Park received the Best Director award at the Sitges Film Festival.