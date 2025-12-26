Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

'No Other Choice' Opens Early in 5 US Cities

Written: 2025-12-26 10:51:00Updated: 2025-12-26 15:42:41

'No Other Choice' Opens Early in 5 US Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes‑winning director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy "No Other Choice" opened in limited release in five U.S. cities on Christmas Day.

Neon, the film’s U.S. distributor, announced on its website and social media that the movie is now playing in select theaters and will expand to a nationwide release in January.

A promotional poster shared by Neon said the film is currently screening in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Hollywood outlet Deadline highlighted "No Other Choice" as one of the low‑budget and independent titles opening in the United States over the Christmas holiday.

The outlet noted that after premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the film went on to win the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, while Park received the Best Director award at the Sitges Film Festival.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >