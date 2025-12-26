Police Execute Arrest Warrant for Ex-Unification Church Official in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have executed an arrest warrant for Yun Young‑ho, the Unification Church’s former world headquarters chief who is being held at the Seoul Detention Center, as part of a bribery investigation.A special investigation team said Friday it arrived at the detention center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, at around 9:50 a.m. to carry out the warrant.Police reportedly sought the warrant after failing to conduct a scheduled interview with Yun earlier this week and citing the need for swift additional questioning.Investigators plan to question Yun inside the facility, focusing on allegations that the church provided money and gifts to multiple politicians.Police attempted to interview Yun on Tuesday, but he refused to be questioned. Following the failed attempt, investigators decided not to pursue further voluntary interviews and instead obtained an arrest warrant to proceed with a compulsory investigation.