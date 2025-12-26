Ruling Party Picks New Special Counsel Bill as First Bill of 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party says the first bill it will seek to pass in the new year is the one to establish a special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed from three special counsel probes on misconduct by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Party Chair Jung Chung‑rae revealed the plans Friday during a news conference at the National Assembly.The bill mandates the appointment of a new special counsel to further investigate the 14 allegations.The three teams could not resolve the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.The envisioned team would have up to 90 days to investigate, with the possibility of one 30-day extension requiring no approval and another requiring presidential approval.The team could comprise up to 156 members — one special counsel, five deputy counsels, 30 prosecutors, 50 investigators and 70 civil servants.