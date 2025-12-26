All 5 Ex-Officials Acquitted in Alleged Cover-Up of Fisheries Official’s Death under Moon Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

Five former security officials from the Moon Jae-in government have been found not guilty in the case of the South Korean official who was shot and killed by North Korean soldiers in the Yellow Sea in 2020.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday acquitted the five, including former national security adviser Suh Hoon, former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won and former Defense Minister Suh Wook, who had been accused of attempting to cover up the killing.The five former officials were indicted in late 2022 on charges of abusing their power and obstructing others from exercising their rights.The court said there was insufficient evidence to convict them of procedural violation when the incident was initially reported, as well as during the government's response and the Coast Guard's investigation.As for the defense ministry and the spy agency's deletion of case reports, the court said one could still assume unlikeliness of the defendants trying to conceal related intelligence or documents.It also said there was not enough evidence to prove that they attempted to hide the North's shooting and sequential incineration of the official's body.Regarding allegations that the Moon government tried to depict the official as having attempted to defect to the North at the time of the shooting, the court said it could not find circumstances suggesting that the administration reached the case conclusion in advance.