Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares finished higher Friday as chipmakers led a strong tech rally.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 21-point-06 points, or zero-point-51 percent, to close at four-thousand-129-point-68. The main bourse ended the week up 109‑point‑13 points, or two‑point‑71 percent, from the previous Friday’s close of four‑thousand‑20‑point‑55.Trading volume was slightly heavy at 502‑point‑seven million shares worth 16 trillion won, or some eleven‑point‑one billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering gainers 639 to 246.The KOSPI rose on renewed foreign inflows, driven largely by strong demand for chipmakers as concerns over an artificial intelligence(AI) bubble eased.Samsung Electronics jumped five‑point‑31 percent to a record high of 117‑thousand won after reports it had independently developed a graphics processing unit for smartphones. SK hynix gained one‑point‑87 percent to 599‑thousand won.AI investment firm SK Square climbed four‑point‑21 percent to 334‑thousand‑500 won.Mirae Asset Securities surged nearly 21 percent on expectations it could benefit from a potential SpaceX initial public offering next year. The brokerage is known to have invested about 200 billion won, or more than 138 million dollars, in the U.S. space company.In contrast, battery maker LG Energy Solution fell one‑point‑79 percent, while power equipment manufacturer Doosan Enerbility slid three‑point‑five percent.Shipbuilding and IT stocks also retreated. HD Hyundai Heavy slipped one‑point‑35 percent, Hanwha Ocean lost two‑point‑one percent and HD Korea Shipbuilding dropped three‑point‑12 percent. Naver declined two‑point‑11 percent, and Kakao shed two‑point‑84 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ edged up four‑point‑47 points, or zero‑point‑49 percent, to close at 919‑point‑67.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by nine‑point‑five won, trading at one‑thousand‑440‑point‑three won as of 3:30 p.m., on news that the National Pension Service had resumed strategic foreign exchange hedging to help stabilize the market.