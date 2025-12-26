Bitter Cold Continues Saturday Morning with Cold Wave Alerts in Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

Bitterly cold conditions are set to persist nationwide on Saturday as subzero temperatures combine with strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Through Saturday morning, most regions will remain around two to seven degrees Celsius colder than seasonal averages.Cold wave alerts are in place across central regions and inland North Gyeongsang Province, while dry weather advisories continue along the east coast.Up to three centimeters of snow may accumulate in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island by early morning, with around one centimeter of snow or rain expected in parts of the Seoul metropolitan area and other central parts of the country from morning into the afternoon.Morning temperatures will range from minus 15 to minus three degrees Celsius nationwide, with Seoul recording around minus 11 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly higher than Friday’s.Temperatures will gradually rise later in the day, with afternoon highs reaching about three degrees Celsius in Seoul and between zero and eight degrees Celsius nationwide, roughly five to seven degrees higher than the previous day’s highs.