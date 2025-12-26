Ruling Party Proposes Special Prosecutor Bill Targeting Unification Church and Shincheonji

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party on Friday submitted a bill to launch a special prosecutor investigation into alleged political interference by the Unification Church and Shincheonji Church of Jesus.Under the proposal, the special prosecutor would be recommended by non-political bodies — the Korean Bar Association, the Association of Korean Law Professors, and the Council of Law School Deans — with the president appointing one of the nominees.The investigation would cover allegations that Unification Church-related figures provided illegal money or favors to politicians in connection with projects such as official development assistance and the Korea-Japan undersea tunnel, as well as possible preferential treatment in permits and licenses.The bill also targets allegations that both the Unification Church and Shincheonji organized mass party memberships and illegally intervened in internal party races and public elections, a move seen as increasing pressure on the People Power Party.The special prosecutor would be allowed up to 170 days, including preparation time, with as many as 30 prosecutors and 60 dispatched officials, and access to presidential records under strict legal conditions.The Democratic Party aims to pass the bill during the December extraordinary session, with early January set as the target for final approval.