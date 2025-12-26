Prosecution Won’t Appeal DP Figures’ Sentences for 2019 Parliamentary Scuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will forgo appeals after several incumbent and former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers received fines or deferred sentences for taking part in a 2019 parliamentary scuffle.In a press notice Friday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said it reached the decision after an in-depth review and discussion with the teams handling the case and the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.The district office said that while some of the sentences were disappointing, all the defendants were found guilty under the Punishment of Violences Act and the offenses occurred during a physical altercation between the rival parties as opposed to a one-sided show of force.Last week, the Seoul Southern District Court deferred the imposition of fines of three million won, or around two-thousand U.S. dollars, against DP Reps. Park Beom-kye and Park Ju-min.Former Rep. Kim Byung-wook was fined ten million won, while former Rep. Lee Jong-kul was fined five million won, and ex-Rep. Pyo Chang-won and his aides were fined between two million and three million won each.The altercation between the DP and the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the main opposition People Power Party, took place in April 2019 after a standoff over the DP’s push to fast-track a package of reform bills.