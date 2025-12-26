Coupang Shares Rise Sharply on Wall Street after Platform Discloses Findings on Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang shares rose sharply on Wall Street on the first trading day after the e-commerce giant announced findings from its own investigation into the recent data breach.Shares of Coupang Inc., the platform’s parent company, ended Friday at 24 U.S. dollars and 27 cents, jumping six-point-45 percent from the previous trading day, Wednesday.In a press release issued Thursday Korea Standard Time, Coupang claimed to have identified and tracked down the former employee it holds responsible for compromising data from the accounts of 33-point-seven million customers.The company said it retrieved all the devices and the hard drive used in the data breach and found no evidence of any external data transfer.The South Korean government, however, said Coupang’s claims have yet to be verified by a joint government-civilian investigation team.