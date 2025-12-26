PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon’s Wife Questioned for Second Time over Luxury Bag

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team summoned the wife of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon for the second time Saturday over allegations that she once gave former first lady Kim Keon-hee a luxury bag in exchange for a favor.Rep. Kim’s wife, identified only by the surname Lee, was previously interrogated by prosecutors on December 5 about allegations that she violated the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.Prosecutors suspect that Lee gave the former first lady a Roger Vivier clutch valued at two-point-six million won, or around one-thousand-800 U.S. dollars, after her husband was elected chair of the then-ruling PPP in March 2023.The team believes the former first lady colluded with a shaman named Geon Jin to recruit approximately two-thousand-400 Unification Church members to join the PPP in support of Rep. Kim’s election as party chair.The investigators obtained the bag and a letter written by Lee during a raid last month.The PPP lawmaker, who was grilled by the team for more than eleven hours earlier in the week, admitted his wife sent the gift but denied it constituted illegal solicitation.