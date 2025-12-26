Menu Content

Science

Snow Forecast throughout Central Region This Weekend

Written: 2025-12-27 14:19:05Updated: 2025-12-27 15:07:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide Saturday and Sunday, with some areas in the central region expected to see snow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration projects up to five centimeters of snow for South Chungcheong Province until Saturday night, with up to three centimeters in Incheon, the southern part of Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, North Chungcheong Province and the northeastern part of North Jeolla Province.

Seoul and other parts of the central region can expect about one centimeter of snow.

Rain or snow is in the forecast starting Sunday afternoon in the capital area, as well as the inland regions of Gangwon Province and the northern parts of South Chungcheong Province.

Up to eight centimeters of snow is in the forecast for Gangwon Province’s mountains Sunday and Monday, and up to five centimeters for the inland areas of the capital region.

Morning lows on Sunday are likely to range between minus six and plus two degrees Celsius, with daytime highs rising to between two and 12 degrees.
