Ruling Party Slams Ex-President Yoon for ‘Shameless Attitude’ at Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has criticized former President Yoon Suk Yeol for his conduct at the final hearing of his insurrection trial stemming from his martial law action last year, saying it was shameless and urging the judiciary to deliver a swift and stern ruling.In a written press briefing on Saturday, DP floor spokesperson Baek Seung-ah slammed Yoon for arguing that martial law was a “public enlightenment measure” and that he meant to alert the public to the dangers of what he called the DP’s “parliamentary dictatorship.”The spokesperson accused the former president of leading an insurrection that violated the constitutional order and then flatly denying the essence of that action with his shameless attitude.Calling Yoon the ringleader of an insurrection, she then called on the judiciary to fulfill its duty to history with a resolute and severe verdict.At the final hearing of his insurrection trial on Friday, a special counsel team requested a ten-year prison term for Yoon if he is convicted of obstructing law enforcement from proceeding with his arrest in January and of infringing on Cabinet members’ right to deliberate on his martial law decree.