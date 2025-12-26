PPP Urges DP Floor Leader to Resign amid Preferential Treatment Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is urging ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee to resign as he faces allegations of receiving preferential treatment from businesses and ordering his aides to take care of his personal matters.In a statement on Saturday, PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said Kim was a member of the parliamentary Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee and the National Policy Committee when he allegedly received a hotel voucher from Korean Air.He said if the accommodations were provided at a time when the airline had interests at stake, the floor leader could not avoid falling under suspicion of impropriety.The spokesperson slammed Kim for what he called a brazen and audacious response to the allegations, and accused him of glossing over the truth and dodging responsibility.He urged the floor leader to immediately step down and for the ruling party leadership to take responsible steps if it intends to continue stressing the importance of morality and fairness.