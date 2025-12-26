Parties Continue to Clash over Unification Church Special Investigation Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continue to clash over a bill to launch a special counsel investigation into the Unification Church gift scandal, which involves politicians from both sides of the aisle.In a statement on Saturday, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said the ruling Democratic Party(DP) included separate allegations about the Shincheonji church in its bill as part of an attempt to cover up suspicions about DP politicians.DP floor spokesperson Baek Seung-ah said in a written press briefing that the bill is intended to clarify allegations against both churches, arguing that the public expects the special counsel team to uncover any collusion between religion and politics with nothing off limits.The parties also locked horns over the right to recommend a special prosecutor to take charge of the case.The PPP accused the DP of seeking to have pro-DP organizations make the recommendation, while the ruling side argued that an independent third-party recommendation is the best way to find the truth.