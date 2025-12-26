Special Counsel Wraps Up 180-Day Probe into Former First Lady

Photo : KBS News

The special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki, launched to investigate allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee, is set to conclude its 180-day probe on Sunday.Through an intensive, wide-ranging investigation, the team identified Kim as the central figure in multiple corruption cases, leading to her detention roughly one month after the inquiry began on July 2.The probe initially focused on Kim's alleged role in stock price manipulation involving imported car dealer Deutsch Motors, influence-peddling in the 2022 by-elections, and a bribery case linked to shaman Jeon Seong-bae.After summoning Kim for questioning on August 6 and securing a detention warrant the following day, the special counsel indicted her on August 29, marking the first time in South Korean history that a former first lady has been detained and formally charged.The investigation later widened to include influence-peddling and luxury-gift bribery, leading to the detention and indictment of religious figures, business leaders, and politicians.However, several high-profile cases, including allegations involving the former president and stock manipulation claims tied to Sambu Construction, remain unresolved and have been transferred to the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency for further review.