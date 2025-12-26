Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Coupang Founder Again Submits Notice of Absence for Joint Hearing

Written: 2025-12-28 12:13:44Updated: 2025-12-28 12:27:43

Coupang Founder Again Submits Notice of Absence for Joint Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang Inc. founder and chairman Kim Bom-suk, also known as Bom Kim, has notified the National Assembly that he will not attend a two-day parliamentary hearing on the company scheduled for this week.

Rep. Choi Min-hee, chair of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, disclosed Kim's notice of absence in a Facebook post on Sunday, calling his refusal to appear "absolutely unacceptable."

In the notice, Kim said he is currently residing overseas and would be unable to attend due to prior commitments on those dates, adding that the schedule had already been finalized and could not be changed.

Former Coupang CEO Kang Han-seung and Coupang Vice President Kim Yoo-seok, the younger brother of Kim Beom-seok, who were also summoned as witnesses, submitted similar notices saying they would not attend.

Choi rejected the explanations, criticizing Coupang's leadership for prioritizing other engagements over what she described as serious issues facing the company in South Korea, and vowed that the National Assembly would continue with its responsibilities.

The joint hearing, led by the ruling Democratic Party and involving six parliamentary standing committees, is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >