Rain or Snow Forecast for Central Regions, Heavy Snow Expected in Gangwon

Photo : YONHAP News

The weather will be mostly cloudy nationwide on Sunday, with rain or snow in parts of the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, about five millimeters of precipitation is expected, but heavier snowfall is forecast for inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province from Sunday night through Monday morning, with rates reaching one centimeter per hour at times.By Monday, snowfall is expected to total three to eight centimeters in Gangwon's mountains, one to seven centimeters inland, and one to three centimeters in eastern Gyeonggi Province.Cloudy conditions will continue nationwide on Monday, with rain or snow likely in parts of the central region, North Jeolla Province, and inland North Gyeongsang Province from early morning through the afternoon.Morning temperatures Monday will range from minus three to plus seven degrees Celsius nationwide, about three to five degrees warmer than Sunday, while daytime highs will reach five to 14 degrees, similar to or slightly higher than the previous day.