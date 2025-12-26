Ex-Secretary to Unification Church Leader Questioned over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating bribery allegations involving the Unification Church have summoned a former chief secretary to church leader Han Hak‑ja for questioning as a suspect.The National Police Agency's special probe team began questioning Jeong Won‑ju on Sunday morning at a police station in western Seoul.It marks her second appearance in ten days, following an earlier interview on December 18 in which she was questioned as a witness.Jeong declined to answer reporters' questions as she entered the building.From 2015 until recently, Jeong oversaw personnel, administrative and financial affairs at the Unification Church and was widely regarded as its de facto second‑in‑command.Police believe she is familiar with the church's financial flows and plan to question her intensively over allegations that the organization provided money to political figures in a broad and systematic manner.