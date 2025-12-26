Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-Secretary to Unification Church Leader Questioned over Bribery Allegations

Written: 2025-12-28 14:11:56Updated: 2025-12-28 14:24:11

Ex-Secretary to Unification Church Leader Questioned over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating bribery allegations involving the Unification Church have summoned a former chief secretary to church leader Han Hak‑ja for questioning as a suspect.

The National Police Agency's special probe team began questioning Jeong Won‑ju on Sunday morning at a police station in western Seoul.

It marks her second appearance in ten days, following an earlier interview on December 18 in which she was questioned as a witness.

Jeong declined to answer reporters' questions as she entered the building.

From 2015 until recently, Jeong oversaw personnel, administrative and financial affairs at the Unification Church and was widely regarded as its de facto second‑in‑command.

Police believe she is familiar with the church's financial flows and plan to question her intensively over allegations that the organization provided money to political figures in a broad and systematic manner.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >