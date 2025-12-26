North Korea Tests Long-range Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it test-fired long‑range strategic cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday.The state‑run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that leader Kim Jong‑un oversaw the drill, during which the missiles flew along pre‑set routes for ten‑thousand‑199 seconds and ten‑thousand‑203 seconds before hitting their target.KCNA said the exercise was intended to assess the counter‑offensive posture and combat capability of long‑range missile sub‑units.Kim was reportedly satisfied with the results, calling the drill a practical verification and a clear demonstration of the absolute reliability and combat readiness of the North’s strategic counterattack capability.He stressed that regularly checking the reliability and rapid response of the country’s nuclear deterrent was a responsible step as North Korea faces what he described as various security threats.Kim also affirmed that the Workers’ Party and the government would continue to devote all efforts to strengthening the state’s nuclear combat force.