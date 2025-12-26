Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

North Korea Tests Long-range Cruise Missiles

Written: 2025-12-29 07:17:04Updated: 2025-12-29 15:49:39

North Korea Tests Long-range Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it test-fired long‑range strategic cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday.

The state‑run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Monday that leader Kim Jong‑un oversaw the drill, during which the missiles flew along pre‑set routes for ten‑thousand‑199 seconds and ten‑thousand‑203 seconds before hitting their target.

KCNA said the exercise was intended to assess the counter‑offensive posture and combat capability of long‑range missile sub‑units.

Kim was reportedly satisfied with the results, calling the drill a practical verification and a clear demonstration of the absolute reliability and combat readiness of the North’s strategic counterattack capability.

He stressed that regularly checking the reliability and rapid response of the country’s nuclear deterrent was a responsible step as North Korea faces what he described as various security threats.

Kim also affirmed that the Workers’ Party and the government would continue to devote all efforts to strengthening the state’s nuclear combat force.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >