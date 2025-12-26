Pres. Lee Set to Begin Work at Cheong Wa Dae

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to make his first commute at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, marking the official return of the presidential office to the former presidential compound in central Seoul.The move comes about three years and seven months after the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration relocated the presidential office to Yongsan in May 2022.Lee is scheduled to begin his first workday at Cheong Wa Dae with a visit to the National Crisis Management Center.At midnight Sunday, the presidential flag bearing the phoenix emblem was lowered at the Yongsan office and raised simultaneously at Cheong Wa Dae.The official name of the office has also reverted from the Presidential Office to Cheong Wa Dae.However, with renovation work at the presidential residence still underway, Lee will commute from the Hannam‑dong residence for the time being.