Lee Offers Apology for Jeju Air Crash, Pledges Full Investigation

President Lee Jae Myung has apologized for last year’s deadly Jeju Air crash, saying he bears responsibility as president for protecting the lives and safety of the public.Lee issued the apology on Monday, the first anniversary of the accident that killed 179 people when a Jeju Air plane struck a concrete barrier at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province on December 29 last year.In a memorial message released ahead of an anniversary ceremony at the airport, Lee said what is needed now is not formal pledges or empty words but tangible change and concrete action.The president said the government would support efforts to strengthen the independence and expertise of the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board and make every effort to determine the cause of the crash.Lee also vowed to prioritize support for bereaved families through comprehensive and sustained assistance, including psychological care, medical treatment, legal aid and livelihood support.