PPP Expels Former Lawmaker after Cabinet Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has expelled former lawmaker Lee Hye‑hoon, who was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung as minister of the newly created Ministry of Planning and Budget.The party said Sunday that its Supreme Council voted to expel Lee and nullify all party‑related activities she carried out in her capacity as a party official.The PPP accused the former lawmaker of committing what it called the gravest act of disloyalty by agreeing to serve as a Cabinet minister under the Lee administration while holding a local party chair position.The party argued that her acceptance of the nomination amounted to collaborating with the current government and betraying both the public and party members with local elections six months away.The PPP also criticized Lee for continuing party duties, including overseeing evaluations of elected officials, without disclosing her impending Cabinet nomination, saying the move disrupted party order and deliberately interfered with party operations.