Coupang Announces 1.685 Trillion Won Compensation Plan over Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

E‑commerce giant Coupang announced Monday it will provide one‑point‑685 trillion won, about one‑point‑17 billion U.S. dollars, in compensation to customers affected by a massive personal data leak.Under the plan, vouchers totaling 50‑thousand won per customer will be issued starting January 15 to about 33‑point‑seven million people who received data‑breach notifications in late November.The compensation will be provided as four one‑time‑use vouchers that can be applied to Coupang products, Coupang Eats, Coupang Travel and R. LUX purchases.Eligible recipients include Coupang Wow paid members, regular users and former customers who have since closed their accounts.Harold Rogers, interim head of Coupang Korea, said in a statement that employees had reflected deeply on the concern and anxiety caused by the breach and prepared the compensation plan as a responsible measure.Coupang said eligible customers will be notified via text message, and vouchers will be accessible through the Coupang app starting January 15, with additional details to be announced separately.