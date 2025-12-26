Special Counsel Wraps Up 180-Day Probe into Ex-First Lady, Indicts 66

Photo : KBS News

A special counsel team led by Min Joong‑ki has concluded its 180‑day investigation into corruption allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon‑hee, indicting her, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and dozens of others.Announcing the findings at a press briefing Monday, Min said the team conducted the probe from July 2 to December 28 and filed charges in 31 cases against 76 people.He noted that, excluding duplicate indictments, a total of 66 individuals were ultimately sent to trial.Min said the investigation found that Kim used her position as first lady to obtain high‑priced gifts and intervened extensively in personnel appointments and election nominations.The probe also wrapped up the long‑running Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case and the Dior bag scandal, while uncovering new instances in which Kim received luxury goods, artworks and other expensive items.The special counsel added that the team also clarified several previously delayed cases, including allegations of election‑nomination interference involving power broker Myung Tae‑kyun, bribery linked to shaman Jeon Seong‑bae, suspected collusion between the Unification Church and political authorities and questions surrounding the relocation of the presidential residence.