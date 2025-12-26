Memorial Service Held at Muan Int’l Airport to Mark Anniversary of Jeju Air Plane Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service was held at Muan International Airport on Monday to mark the anniversary of the Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people and injured two others.Approximately one-thousand-200 people, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, attended the service organized by a group representing the bereaved families and the transport ministry.Earlier in the day, a siren was heard nationwide for one minute starting at 9:03 a.m., the time of the plane crash.After the service, the families of the victims visited the concrete mound at the end of the airport’s runway where the plane crashed and bid farewell to their loved ones.On December 29, 2024, the incoming Jeju Air flight from Bangkok belly-landed on the runway, then crashed into the concrete mound supporting the localizer.Most of the aircraft was engulfed in flames, and only the tail section remained intact.