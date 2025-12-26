ADOR Ends Contract with Danielle of NewJeans

Photo : KBS News

ADOR, the K-pop label behind NewJeans, has terminated its exclusive contract with band member Danielle.In a statement released Monday, the agency said it formally notified Danielle of the contract termination, having ultimately determined it would be difficult for her to continue as part of the group or as an ADOR artist.Additionally, the company said it plans to pursue legal action against a member of Danielle’s family and against former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, saying they hold significant responsibility for causing the dispute and delaying the group’s return to its normal activities.The agency also said Hanni will stay with the HYBE label, along with band members Haerin and Hyein, who decided last month to return after the October court ruling that confirmed the validity of their exclusive contracts with ADOR.ADOR said it is holding ongoing conversations with the remaining member, Minji, “to foster mutual understanding.”The protracted dispute between the agency and the members of NewJeans dates back to August of last year, when Min Hee-jin was dismissed as ADOR’s chief executive due to an internal conflict with HYBE.The band members demanded Min’s return, but when their calls were rejected, they announced in November of that year that they were terminating their contracts, alleging breach of duty by ADOR.The agency denied their claims and filed a lawsuit the following December, insisting its exclusive contracts with the artists were valid, and also filed for a preliminary injunction to prevent them from engaging in independent activities until a final judgment was made.A Seoul court granted the injunction and also sided with ADOR in the lawsuit.