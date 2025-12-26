Police to Review Data from Coupang’s Internal Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have vowed to hold Coupang accountable if they uncover any violations of the law when they review the e-commerce giant’s internal investigation into the massive data breach that affected over 33 million users.On Monday, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Park Jeong-bo raised questions about Coupang’s internal probe, saying it “seems unusual.”Last week, Coupang said it met with the Chinese former employee it identified as the suspect behind the large-scale leak and received a confession, in line with government orders.The company said it also secured key evidence, including statements and laptops, and submitted them to the police.But the move only increased scrutiny of Coupang, which is still being investigated for its handling of the data breach, and raised concerns that it might be manipulating evidence to cover its tracks.The police agency said it was checking the forensics data submitted by Coupang, adding that it will take stern action if any manipulation of the data is discovered.Regarding Coupang’s claim that it consulted with the government as part of its internal probe, police said they had not been notified of that by other state agencies.While the authorities are working to repatriate the Chinese former employee thought to be at the center of the data leak, investigators are still looking into the possibility that there may be accomplices or others involved in the case.