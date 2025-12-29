Coupang under Fire for Limited Compensation Plan after Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: E‑commerce giant Coupang says it will provide 50-thousand won to each of the customers affected by a massive personal data leak. But the plan could invite further hostility against Coupang, as the compensation will consist of four vouchers for different Coupang platforms instead of cash or a single voucher to be spent however the customer wants.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Coupang announced Monday that it will provide one‑point‑685 trillion won, or about one‑point‑17 billion U.S. dollars, to compensate customers affected by a massive personal data breach in a bid to regain customer confidence.The announcement came 30 days after Coupang said the personal information of nearly 34 million customers had been leaked.Under the plan, vouchers worth 50‑thousand won per person will be issued starting January 15 to the 33‑point‑seven million people who received data‑breach notifications in late November.That includes regular users and former customers who have since closed their accounts.The compensation will consist of four separate vouchers per customer: a five-thousand won voucher for Coupang’s main shopping site, a five-thousand won voucher for Coupang Eats, a 20-thousand won voucher for Coupang Travel and a 20-thousand won voucher for the luxury shopping platform Alux.The plan has drawn criticism as customers won’t be able to use the 50-thousand won on a single order and because Coupang Travel and Alux have far fewer customers than the other two platforms.That means customers who only use Coupang’s main site will effectively receive just five-thousand won.The Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations said it rejects Coupang’s compensation plan, denouncing it as a move that has made a mockery of consumers.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.